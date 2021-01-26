$0.71 EPS Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 158,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,738. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 221.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 75.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.