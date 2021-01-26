$0.69 EPS Expected for China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow China Biologic Products.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 64,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

CBPO stock opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Biologic Products (CBPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.