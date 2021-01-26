$0.57 EPS Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.42. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $38,891,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.14. 621,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

