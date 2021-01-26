-$0.27 EPS Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. 17,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last ninety days.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

