$0.23 EPS Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.45.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,002. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.29 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.26. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in HubSpot by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

