-$0.22 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SQNS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SQNS opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

