$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. JD.com reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

JD stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $101.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JD.com by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after buying an additional 1,938,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

