-$0.21 EPS Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

EYEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

