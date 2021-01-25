Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12.

Several research firms recently commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.