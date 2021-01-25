Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $435.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.66. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $435.00.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

