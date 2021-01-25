Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,496,180.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $1,487,680.81.

On Monday, December 14th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $217.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -244.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

