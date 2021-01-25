Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,496,180.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $1,487,680.81.
- On Monday, December 14th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00.
NASDAQ ZS opened at $217.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -244.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
