Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $163.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

