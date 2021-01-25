Zloadr Price Down 78% Over Last 7 Days (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 77.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 78% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $37,820.04 and approximately $80,587.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00818326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.32 or 0.04564824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

