ZKSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $649,044.00 (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 189.8% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $35.17 million and $649,044.00 worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00129484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038899 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

