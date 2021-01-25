Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report $741.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $751.52 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $943.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.89. 4,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,736. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

