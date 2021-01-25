Zetacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,984.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $74,801.88 and $3,984.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,198.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.01329509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00538016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002328 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,320,003 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

