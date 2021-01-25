ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.05 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $103,239.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded 110.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00070320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00736686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.01 or 0.04167701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017611 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

