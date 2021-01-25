Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to “Buy”

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $114.31 on Friday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $329.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $954,286,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

