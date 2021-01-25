Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.24.

DSSI stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

