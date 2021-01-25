Zacks Investment Research Lowers Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TWI opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Titan International by 75.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

