Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

NYSE ACH opened at $8.50 on Friday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.