Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

