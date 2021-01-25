Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.71. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,871. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

