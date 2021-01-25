Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,039,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 101,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 158,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 406,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

