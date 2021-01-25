Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Post -$1.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report earnings per share of ($1.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($2.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($7.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.09) to ($4.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRRA shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,455,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $175.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

