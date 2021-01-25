Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.09. Ryder System posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2,286.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 391,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.98.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.