Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $605.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $45.23 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

