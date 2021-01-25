Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post $603.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $634.61 million and the lowest is $585.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $698.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,393. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.75.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

