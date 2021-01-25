Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post sales of $376.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.34 million and the lowest is $376.00 million. Conn’s posted sales of $412.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CONN shares. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $156,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Conn’s by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

