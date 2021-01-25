Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report sales of $20.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.16 million and the highest is $21.18 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $16.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $75.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 million to $76.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $87.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $100.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

