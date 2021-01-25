Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.71 Million

Brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post $702.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.90 million and the highest is $711.60 million. TopBuild reported sales of $662.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

NYSE:BLD traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $215.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,086. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $220.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.78.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.