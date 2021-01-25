Zacks: Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $419.11. 408,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,908. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

