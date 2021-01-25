Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce sales of $106.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.31 million. Natera posted sales of $83.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $385.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.94 million to $387.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $465.22 million, with estimates ranging from $451.11 million to $491.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

Natera stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.36. 20,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,771. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,601,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $7,317,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 572,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,555,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,454. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

