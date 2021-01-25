Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of INSP traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.93. 289,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total value of $1,012,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,187 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,882. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.