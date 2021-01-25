Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $10.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 251,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

