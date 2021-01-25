Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.40 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report sales of $146.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.80 million to $149.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $170.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $712.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $723.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $662.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $689.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 15,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $668.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

