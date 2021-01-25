Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Land posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $396.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.91 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

