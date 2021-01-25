Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post $0.98 EPS

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 286,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,556,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

