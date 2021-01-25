Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post -$5.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.81) to ($4.35). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 456.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.14) to ($17.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($13.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.84) to ($10.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

RCL stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $129.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

