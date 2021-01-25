Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post sales of $164.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.98 million to $166.00 million. New Relic reported sales of $153.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $665.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.55 million to $670.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $741.08 million, with estimates ranging from $699.66 million to $756.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NEWR opened at $79.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

