Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $3.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $10.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. FMR LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,584,000 after purchasing an additional 474,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $174.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

