Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.13 Million

Brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post $82.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.70 million and the lowest is $80.90 million. Fastly reported sales of $58.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $290.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $291.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $378.18 million, with estimates ranging from $348.33 million to $394.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,518,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,320,884.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,366 shares of company stock worth $15,780,520 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after buying an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,125. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.48 and a beta of 1.34.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

