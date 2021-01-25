Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Equifax posted sales of $905.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

EFX stock opened at $178.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 545.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Equifax by 36.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

