Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.17. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.46. 164,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

