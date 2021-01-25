Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.06. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of AVB traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,071. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.58. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

