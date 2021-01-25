Yeahka (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Shares of Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $9.00. Yeahka shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 17,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yeahka in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Yeahka (OTCMKTS:YHEKF)

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

