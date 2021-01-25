Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of XENE opened at $15.97 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

