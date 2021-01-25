Xaya Market Cap Tops $1.73 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $4,604.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,524,661 coins and its circulating supply is 45,382,534 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

