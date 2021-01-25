Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $96.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Woodward by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. 6,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

