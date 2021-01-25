Woodcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,553.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.1000 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $803,250.98 and $18,553.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,430.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.72 or 0.04279662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00435217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.96 or 0.01354932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.14 or 0.00526876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00419231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00269358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023472 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

